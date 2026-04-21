Parents demand removal of school principal accused of murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

George Plaatjies was arrested on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Tensions are escalating at Pefferville Primary School, where parents are demanding the immediate removal of principal George Plaatjies following his arrest on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Plaatjies is allegedly linked to the killing of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana, and parents say the allegations have shaken confidence in his leadership and disrupted the running of the school.

Calls for his suspension have intensified, with parents raising concerns about governance, finances and the welfare of pupils.

They met education department officials at the school on Monday, where the concerns raised included the issue of disruption in the school’s nutrition programme.

Natasha Andrews, the mother of a grade 2 pupil, said Plaatjies should be removed while the investigation continued.

“He is not an example for our children, especially given the seriousness of the allegations against him.

“We are also concerned about how school finances are being handled.

“Parents were asked to pay R450 per child for school uniforms, yet many of us have still not received them.”

Uniform delays have become a major source of frustration.

Monique Jewl said she had been waiting four years for her child’s uniform.

“I paid for the uniform when my child was in grade 1. She is now in grade 4, and nothing has been done.

“I rely on support from a nonprofit organisation to cover school fees and uniforms.

“Despite this, teachers threaten to send children home for not wearing uniforms.”

Parents believe teachers may not be aware of the extent of the problem, while others say the issue points to deeper administrative failures.

Concerns have also been raised about the school’s nutrition programme, with parents alleging that funding problems have affected the provision of meals.

Our children are aware of what is happening. They ask difficult questions about the allegations. It is affecting them mentally — Kadeja Peters

Kadeja Peters, a former cleaner at the school, alleged that staff had experienced irregular or incomplete salary payments.

“Sometimes we were not fully paid. Security guards have also complained that they have not received salaries for the past two months.”

She said the situation was affecting pupils emotionally.

“Our children are aware of what is happening. They ask difficult questions about the allegations. It is affecting them mentally.”

Parents say they want decisive action before Plaatjies’ next court appearance.

Parent Jaquline Martin said a lack of financial transparency had deepened mistrust.

“We have been told the school has only R21,000 in its account, and the principal is not granting access to the funds.

“Last week, a fundraising initiative had to be organised to pay security guards.”

The Eastern Cape education department said it was proceeding cautiously to ensure due process was followed.

Spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said officials were working through the necessary administrative steps.

“The district, working together with the provincial head office, is following administrative procedures to ensure that all legalities are observed when dealing with the matter.

“This is meant to avoid anything that might lead to the department being litigated by the individual.”

He said concerns about the nutrition programme were also being assessed.

“The district is in consultation with the education department and the school support services section to obtain a report on monthly submissions made by Pefferville Primary School.

“Any action to be taken will depend on these reports, as they also contain recommendations for the department.”

Plaatjies has indicated he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

The burnt body of Mbana, 30, was discovered alongside the N6 near Kwetyana village on March 30.

Plaatjies also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

In an affidavit submitted during his bail application, Plaatjies said his detention had affected the functioning of the school.

He said he was responsible for authorising payments and that some staff had not been paid as a result.

“It is imperative that I’m released on bail so that the children are not prejudiced.”

He also said the school’s nutrition programme had been affected by his absence and that his continued detention could lead to his dismissal.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch