Slain woman threatened to expose principal, court hears

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School principal George Plaatjies is accused of orchestrating the murder of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana.

Details of an alleged affair, financial misconduct and threats of exposure have emerged in the bail hearing of KuGompo City school principal and pastor George Plaatjies, accused of orchestrating the murder of businesswoman Zovuyo Mbana.

The allegations were presented during closing arguments in the magistrate’s court in KuGompo City on Thursday, as the state and defence made final submissions ahead of a bail ruling expected on April 29.

Plaatjies, principal of Pefferville Primary School, faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice after Mbana was found dead on the side of the road in March.

She had last been seen leaving her salon in Southernwood.

Plaatjies was arrested hours after the discovery of Mbana’s charred body.

Over time, the deceased started saying she would report you for [allegedly] stealing money at school and financing her and report the affair to your wife — Lerato Nqinileyo, state prosecutor

State prosecutor Lerato Nqinileyo argued that Plaatjies had a motive to silence Mbana, who had allegedly threatened to expose both their relationship and the alleged use of school funds to support her lifestyle.

“Over time, the deceased started saying she would report you for [allegedly] stealing money at school and financing her and report the affair to your wife,” Nqinileyo said.

She argued that Plaatjies orchestrated the killing and paid co-accused to carry it out, describing him as “an orchestrator” whose release on bail would undermine justice.

Nqinileyo said the state had a strong case, including a confession allegedly made by Plaatjies, as well as cellphone and vehicle tracking evidence.

She said his decision to hand himself over to the police carried little weight in a Schedule 6 matter, and that his personal circumstances did not amount to exceptional grounds for bail.

“The fact he handed himself over, that he has a fixed address and wants to be released on bail, are not exceptional circumstances,” she said.

Nqinileyo also questioned Plaatjies’ claim that he needed to care for his sick wife.

“Where was this emotional support? He is not honest with this court that he wants to take care of his wife,” she said, adding that he had been involved in a relationship with Mbana from 2019 until her death.

A letter from the Buffalo City education department, submitted to court, indicated the school was functioning without Plaatjies and raised concerns about alleged maladministration affecting the school nutrition programme.

Nqinileyo said the letter constituted “conclusive evidence of what is happening and cannot be disputed”.

She further argued that Plaatjies could interfere with witnesses or tamper with evidence if released.

“He [allegedly] ordered a hit on the deceased. He continues to place the lives of the witnesses and co-accused at risk,” she said.

Gender-based violence activists have staged demonstrations outside court since the accused first appeared, while both Mbana’s family and Plaatjies’ relatives have attended proceedings.

Plaatjies’ co-accused, Temoso Manamela, Aviwe Jilingise and Gladys Rethabile Ramodi abandoned their bail applications earlier.

For the defence, attorney Reece Collett argued that Plaatjies’ personal circumstances, taken together, constituted exceptional grounds for bail.

He said his client was presumed innocent and should not be punished before trial.

“The applicant is to be presumed innocent until proven guilty at a trial court, and cannot be punished by custody while he is presumed innocent,” Collett said.

Collett dismissed the state’s claims that Plaatjies would interfere with witnesses or evidence as speculation.

“That was just a bold speculation that cannot be entertained without evidence,” he said.

He said there was no evidence Plaatjies would evade trial or commit further offences, noting that he had no prior convictions and had lived in the city his entire life.

“There’s no evidence to support that he will tamper with evidence,” Collett said.

“All the evidence is in the possession of the state. He is not aware who the witnesses are.”

He said Plaatjies had co-operated with police and would comply with any bail conditions imposed.

Plaatjies has indicated he will plead not guilty and intends to stand trial.

The court is expected to deliver its bail judgment on April 29.

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