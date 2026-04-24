UP researchers develop affordable vocal cord screening device

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University of Pretoria researchers developed a low-cost smartphone device to help detect voice problems among teachers and call centre workers.

A sore and tired voice at the end of a long day may seem like a small price to pay for getting the job done, but for thousands of South Africans it can quietly grow into a condition that threatens their ability to work.

Researchers Prof Jeannie van der Linde, Dr Maria du Toit and Dr Roxanne Malan, from the University of Pretoria’s (UP) department of speech-language pathology and audiology, are developing a low-cost and smartphone-compatible device that could change how voice problems are picked up and treated, especially for people who depend on their voices to earn a living.

The device, still in the research phase, allows clinicians and trained users to take a close-up look at a person’s vocal cords by capturing high-resolution images and videos using widely available mobile technology.

“Our aim was to develop a solution that is more portable, more affordable and easier to integrate into different health-care contexts,” said Du Toit.

Voice disorders are more common than many realise. According to international estimates, up to one in five people will experience a voice problem at some point in their lives, with teachers, health-care workers and call centre agents among the most at risk.

“The burden of voice-related conditions in professions such as teaching and call centre work in South Africa is substantial and often underestimated,” the researchers said.

Often we see people have to leave their job or dramatically change their work responsibilities due to the inability to complete their vocal tasks — University of Pretoria researchers

For these workers the impact can be immediate and severe.

“Voice disorders can make everyday work much harder for people who rely on their voices.”

“For teachers this may mean struggling to project their voice in a noisy or big classroom, or ending the day feeling hoarse and exhausted. For call centre agents it can mean voice fatigue, reduced clarity and increased hoarseness.”

Over time, the effects can go beyond discomfort.

“Often we see people have to leave their job or dramatically change their work responsibilities due to the inability to complete their vocal tasks.”

The problem is particularly serious in South Africa, where many people work in high voice-demand environments. Research shows more than half of occupational voice users spend an average of 36.5 hours a week speaking, placing significant strain on their vocal cords.

Despite this, access to early screening and specialist care remains limited, particularly in under-resourced areas. Many workers are unable to rest their voices when problems arise, and some are forced to miss work altogether due to voice-related conditions.

Examining the vocal cords requires specialised equipment and trained ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists, meaning services are largely confined to big hospitals and private practices. For many South Africans, especially those in rural or underserved communities, that level of care is simply not accessible.

The new UP device aims to change that. By using a smartphone-based system, it offers a more affordable and portable way to view the vocal cords. It allows images to be stored ad shared, making it possible for specialists to review cases remotely.

“Our device changes that by using a low-cost, smartphone-based system to view the vocal cords,” the researchers said. “This means voice problems can be picked up earlier, rather than only when they become severe, making voice care more proactive, accessible and effective.”

If voice problems are identified and managed earlier, workers may be less likely to develop more serious long-term difficulties that affect attendance or productivity — UP researchers

The potential goes beyond clinics. Because the device is portable and relatively easy to use, the researchers believe it could eventually be used in workplaces such as schools and call centres, provided there is appropriate training and clinical oversight.

“The vision is not only for use in specialist clinics. It could also support screening in workplaces and community-based settings,” they said, adding the goal is to bring services closer to where people live and work rather than expecting patients to travel long distances.

While the device is designed to be user-friendly, it would require structured training for those using it, including how to safely capture images and when to refer patients for further care.

“It’s not about replacing ENT specialists, it’s about giving frontline staff a practical tool to help identify potential problems earlier,” the team said.

Early detection could also ease pressure on workers and employers.

“If voice problems are identified and managed earlier, workers may be less likely to develop more serious long-term difficulties that affect attendance or productivity.”

The device is undergoing testing at UP’s voice laboratory, where it is being compared with gold-standard methods to ensure accuracy and reliability. Before it can be widely rolled out, the team must complete validation and secure regulatory approvals and develop clear training guidelines.

Beyond voice care, the innovation speaks to a bigger goal by making health care more accessible. The researchers said: “This innovation fits well with broader efforts to make health care more equitable, more accessible and more responsive.”

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