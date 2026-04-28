Kwaaiman police appeal for help finding 86-year-old Mqanduli man

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Maxingwa Xakana, 86, was last seen on March 5 while on his way to a nearby shop.

Kwaaiman police are appealing for the public’s help in locating an 86-year-old man who has gone missing.

Maxingwa Xakana is from the Gqubeni locality, in the Ngcwanguba administrative area, in Mqanduli.

According to police, he was last seen on March 5 while on his way to a nearby shop in the locality.

“At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a brown blazer and a hat,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Mtyolo said.

“Mr Xakana is said to be living with a mental disability.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Kwaaiman police station detectives’ head, W/O Ntshodo, on 079-914-1966 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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