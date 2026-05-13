N2 partially reopens after tanker crash with clean-up ongoing

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The N2 between Ndabakazi and the Kei Cutting partially reopened on Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s tanker accident.

The Eastern Cape transport department announced on Wednesday morning that the N2 between Ndabakazi near Butterworth and the Kei Cuttings has partially reopened after temporarily closing for several hours due to a serious accident involving an oil tanker on Tuesday.

The transport department warned motorists and the public on Tuesday night that they should avoid the area and use alternative routes.

“The N2 between Ndabakazi and the Kei Cuttings is partially reopened under strict traffic control measures as clean-up operations continue,” provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Wednesday morning.

“Motorists are urged to exercise patience, obey instructions from traffic officers on scene, and allow for extra travel time due to slow-moving traffic and ongoing clean-up and recovery operations.”

On Tuesday night, emergency response teams and relevant authorities were dispatched to the scene to manage the situation and contain and clear the spillage.

The tanker reportedly lost control and overturned, spilling a substantial amount of oil onto the road and making driving conditions hazardous.

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