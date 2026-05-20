Two more arrested after elderly EC woman killed in witchcraft attack

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Total of four arrested over death of woman, 75, accused of witchcraft.

Police arrested two more female suspects on Wednesday in connection with the brutal killing of a 75-year-old Ngcobo woman accused of witchcraft by family members.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the arrests on Wednesday evening.

The suspects, aged 28 and 35, are due to appear in the Ngcobo magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Two other suspects arrested on Monday, aged 26 and 28, appeared in court on Wednesday. “They have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear again on May 25,” Gantana said.

“Total arrests to date: four females, ages 26, 28, 28 and 35.

“More arrests are not ruled out as the investigation continues.”

The victim, Nokhansala Sidiki, was discovered near a stream in the Luthuthu locality near Ngcobo on Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, police said she had been taken from her home by family members before being dragged to a nearby stream, where she was first assaulted with a plank and then drowned.

In a video of the incident, widely shared on social media, a group of women can be heard interrogating Sidiki while apparently pushing her face under water as she tries to escape the attack.

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