Umtiza crowd fill Guild in a spectacle of fun and fabulous art

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‘Thabo the Space Dude’ is an interactive play based on Lori-Ann Preston’s award-winning book. When 11-year-old Thabo learns his family is moving to Mars, he hatches a plan to sneak his best friends onto the spaceship while navigating school chaos, strange teachers, and a crush before blast off! Presented by the Jen Bryson Moorcroft Theatre in collaboration with Joy of Books at the Guild Theatre earlier this week, it forms part of the 2026 Umtiza Arts Festival which runs from May 21 to 31.

There was a sense at the launch of the 10th Umtiza Arts Festival that something long dormant had stirred awake again.

“I had forgotten how much fun the theatre is,” one patron remarked on Thursday night as crowds gathered between the Guild Theatre and the East London Museum for the festival’s opening celebrations.

In the Guild Theatre’s vintage, red-carpeted foyer, the atmosphere was electric.

Guests arrived dressed for a night out, greeting each other with the sort of enthusiasm that suggested many had missed evenings like this.

As the heavy theatre doors swung open for the first performance — Daniel Anderson’s The Tramp — the crowd poured inside in anticipation.

They were richly rewarded.

The Wela Kapela production proved an extraordinary opening to what has become an increasingly ambitious arts, culture, sport and recreation festival.

The production explored both the genius and contradictions of Charlie Chaplin, while celebrating the enduring power of his iconic “tramp” persona — a character that fused tragedy, satire and comedy in ways that transformed cinema.

Anderson’s physical performance was mesmerising.

His mime work was polished and precise, while the production cleverly blended old and new through a soundtrack that ranged from pre-World War 2 classics to artists such as John Lennon and Sting.

The audience responded enthusiastically throughout.

For those who remembered Anderson performing years ago on a mobile stage outside the museum to small groups of children, Thursday night felt like the arrival of a fully matured performer.

His singing, movement, timing and stage presence held the audience from beginning to end in what felt like theatre in its purest form — live, immediate and communal.

The applause was spontaneous and sustained, culminating in a standing ovation after a demanding performance that left both actor and audience visibly exhausted.

But the evening was about more than one production.

There was a broader sense that audiences were rediscovering the joy of gathering for live performance.

From the packed parking lot outside to the lively foyer conversations during intervals, the mood carried an energy often associated with the heyday of the National Arts Festival.

People dressed for the occasion. There were tailored suits, designer takkies and bold outfits, while groups of friends embraced the excuse for a proper night out.

The official launch event at the museum had some technical challenges, with overlapping sound and multiple activities competing for attention, but speeches from organisers, sponsors and government representatives were delivered with enthusiasm.

Still, it was the crowd itself that defined the evening.

Conversations spilled across the venue as patrons lingered long after the formalities had ended, clearly happy simply to be there.

The catering and live music added to the atmosphere.

Now spreading across multiple venues and disciplines — from Qonce to Hamburg, from theatre to soccer, with the inclusion of the Steve Biko Centre — Umtiza appears to be positioning itself as a major regional cultural event.

And it is only beginning.

The festival continues throughout the week with events scheduled across the region.

Perhaps the final image of the night captured the spirit of the festival best.

Long after most guests had gone home, festival organiser Zain Flannagan could still be seen near the Margaret Courtney Latimer Hall, standing among catering bins and the remnants of the opening party, ensuring everything was packed away.

While audiences enjoy the magic in the spotlight, the work of theatre — and of a festival such as Umtiza — continues quietly in the background.

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