Using music to give children a positive outlook on life

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Glenda Van Wyk founded Equal Talk NPO in 2024, pictured here with some musical instruments she's organised.

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When Glenda van Wyk returned to SA from the US, she came back with a vision to use music to help children from underprivileged communities build confidence, process emotions and improve their learning.

That vision led to the creation of Equal Talk, a nonprofit organisation founded in 2024 that focuses on arts, education and community development.

“The name itself speaks about inequalities in South Africa,” Van Wyk said.

“We are one of the most unequal societies in the world, so we are going to have to talk about these things whether people like it or not, and then do something about it where we can.”

One of the organisation’s flagship programmes is Tune Your Feelings, a music skills development initiative based at New Generation School.

The programme teaches piano, guitar and music theory to pupils from grade 1 to grade 4.

Van Wyk said the idea was inspired by an experience she had while living in the US in 2019.

“I remember thinking that I wish our children could have this kind of engagement in our communities,” she said.

“Not just in wealthy areas, but in the townships and schools where children never get these opportunities.”

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She believes music education can improve academic performance, particularly in subjects such as maths and science.

“Music instrumentals have scientifically been shown to improve cognitive development,” she said.

“Children learn sequencing, numbers and concentration through music.”

But for Van Wyk, the programme is also about emotional support.

“These children come from communities where they experience violence and trauma,” she said.

“Music gives them an outlet to release anxiety and emotions. It helps them become calmer and able to concentrate in class.”

Although the organisation is still small and unfunded, Van Wyk said the programme had already shown encouraging results.

Earlier this year, five pupils participated in the local eisteddfod competition after only a year of lessons.

Three received gold awards, one silver and one bronze.

“I literally cried,” Van Wyk said.

“These are children who had never played instruments before.

“They don’t own instruments at home and only practise for about 20 minutes a day at school, but they still won.”

She said the achievement showed that talent existed in disadvantaged communities, but opportunities remained limited.

Van Wyk runs the programme with the help of two young music instructors who teach piano and guitar.

Most of the instruments were donated while she was living in the US.

“We are unfunded and running this at my personal cost,” she said.

“I am not a rich woman, just someone with a heart for people.”

The programme began with 40 pupils and now works regularly with 25 pupils, while more than 3,000 children have been reached through outreach activities and school activations.

Van Wyk hopes to expand the programme to schools across Buffalo City.

“My big dream is for every under-resourced school in Buffalo City to have this programme,” she said.

“The talent is there. What is missing is access and support.”

Margareth Adams, who nominated Van Wyk for the Daily Dispatch Local Heroes accolade, said she had spent years quietly serving vulnerable communities.

“I have known Glenda all my life doing God’s work, even when she was a young social worker taking children on camps during her weekends,” Adams said.

“She did this quietly in the background, and she has a deep love for children and older people.”

Volunteer Colin Souls said Van Wyk’s passion motivated both pupils and volunteers.

“She encourages us to remember that even helping one child can create a ripple effect of support moving forward,” Souls said.

New Generation Primary School principal Nadine O’Reilley said the programme had improved discipline and enthusiasm among learners.

“Within a year of practise, they were already able to participate in the eisteddfod and achieved excellent results,” she said.

One grade 5 pupil described the lessons as a safe and supportive space.

“The way she believes in us and pushes us to give our all, being around Aunty G feels like being at home away from home,” the pupil said.

“She makes us feel like all of us are her children.”

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