Fraud-accused KSD mayor requests to recuse himself from position

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King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani, along with his co-accused, Cwenga Songelwa, Sibongile Moyi, municipal manager Ngamela Pakade and Fudumele Jiholo, appear in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

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Under-fire King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality mayor Nyaniso Nelani, who appeared in court on Tuesday on fraud allegations, has submitted a letter to the ANC asking to recuse himself from his position pending the finalisation of the case.

This was confirmed by the party’s OR Tambo regional secretary, Vinny Tsita, on Wednesday.

“The ANC acknowledges this decision as a demonstration of respect for the organisation, the rule of law and the integrity of public institutions,” Tsita said.

“In line with the ANC’s organisational renewal programme and the movement’s Step-Aside Guidelines, the REC (regional executive committee) has resolved that the Step-Aside Policy shall be implemented with immediate effect, pending the conclusion of legal proceedings.”

The affected comrades should remain entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of law — Vinny Tsita, ANC's OR Tambo regional secretary

Nelani, 63, appeared in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court alongside municipal manager Ngamela Pakade, his mayoral PA Sibongile Moyi, former CFO Fudumele Jiholo and Cwenga Songelwa, the latter a former PA to then agriculture, rural development and agrarian reform deputy minister Zoleka Capa.

They were served with summonses by the Hawks earlier in June in connection with alleged fraud amounting to more than R57,000.

However, Tsita warned that the decision to remove Nelani from his official responsibilities should not be construed as a pronouncement on the guilt or innocence of any individual.

“The affected comrades should remain entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of law,” he said.

“At the same time,the ANC remains steadfast in its commitment to ethical leadership, accountability, clean governance and the fight against corruption in all its forms.”

Daily Dispatch