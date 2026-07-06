Ramaphosa arrives at Qamata Great Place to launch ANC volunteer drive

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King Dalimvula Matanzima of Western Thembuland welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation to the Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba on Monday. The delegation includes Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Cogta deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, Cogta MEC Zolile Williams and Chris Hani district municipality mayor Lusanda Sizani.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Qamata Great Place in Cofimvaba for the launch of the Chris Hani region volunteers drive in the Eastern Cape.

The president, accompanied by premier Oscar Mabuyane, Cogta deputy minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, Cogta MEC Zolile Williams and Chris Hani district mayor, first paid a courtesy visit to AbaThembu baseRhode King Siyambonga Dalimvula Matanzima ahead of the launch of the volunteer drive.

Ramaphosa arrived in a chopper before he was driven to the great place where he donated three cows to the king, in line with the custom of ukukhahlela (respectful act to greet or pay homage to a king).

King Matanzima welcomed the president by donating a cow to him, which was slaughtered.

The visit comes as the party ramps up grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The volunteer drive forms part of its ongoing programme to strengthen organisational work at community level and build a “people-centred organisation rooted in service, unity and renewal”.

The 2026 elections are being framed by the ANC as a ‘year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy’

Ramaphosa’s programme began around 11.30am and is currently meeting King Matanzima and some members of the royal family. After that Ramaphosa will meet with traditional leaders from the region, before addressing ANC volunteers.

According to the ANC “the engagements with traditional leadership are intended to reaffirm the movement’s commitment to working with communities and traditional structures in the run-up to the elections”.

The Chris Hani region has historically been an ANC stronghold, and party leaders have signalled that volunteer mobilisation will be key to defending and growing support in municipalities across the Eastern Cape. The 2026 elections are being framed by the ANC as a “year of decisive action to fix local government and transform the economy”.

The meeting in Qamata Great Place came shortly after Ramaphosa met South African kings and queens in Pretoria on June 27, where the key issue in the meeting was the issue of public outrage and series of anti-illegal foreigner marches, which took place on June 30 nationwide. The marches were calling for removal of undocumented immigrants in the country.

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