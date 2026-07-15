Suspect arrested over ‘Peach’ Mlondleni’s murder

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Anda 'Peach' Mlondleni was murdered outside her former workplace in KuGompo City on Monday.

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A breakthrough has been made in the investigation into the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Anda “Peach” Mlondleni, with police confirming the arrest of a suspect in connection with her murder.

Mlondleni was gunned down outside her former workplace in KuGompo City (formerly East London), on Monday afternoon.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief from family, friends and community members, who have been calling for justice.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said a multidisciplinary team arrested the suspect on Tuesday.

“The suspect’s vehicle was intercepted in Beacon Bay. A search of his residence uncovered illegal ammunition and clothing matching that worn during the attack,” said Gantana.

She said the suspect is in police custody and has been charged with murder.

This is a developing story.

Daily Dispatch