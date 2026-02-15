Lihle Chalo elected new ANC Youth League chair in Eastern Cape

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape has elected its new provincial leadership.

Lihle Chalo has been elected as the new provincial chairperson of the ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape.

Following a delayed start to the province’s elective conference, which was scheduled to kick off with registration on Friday, the league finally elected its office bearers on Sunday morning.

As the Daily Dispatch reported on Saturday, Chalo was elected as part of a “unitary slate” agreed upon ahead of the conference.

His deputy is Nkcubeko Madlalisa, and Luzuko Lugalo was elected as secretary.

Yandisa Jubase was elected as first deputy secretary, with Khonaye Tilongo as second deputy secretary. Angeziwe Myeki was elected as treasurer.

Additional members of the provincial executive committe are yet to be elected.

The much-anticipated conference was initially marred by delays due to registration issues.

It finally kicked off in the early hours of Sunday.

Youth League president Collen Malatji is expected to deliver the closing address on Sunday afternoon.

Daily Dispatch