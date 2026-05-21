Agriculture seen as ‘growth frontier’ for Eastern Cape’s economic recovery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Premier Oscar Mabuyane and agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe admire the produce of Tandi and Siyamthanda Hopa of Riverbend Farming Enterprise based in Mooiplaas, east of Gonubie, at the first annual Africa Agricultural Indaba at the ICC on KuGompo City's Esplanade on Wednesday.

With the Eastern Cape now carrying the highest unemployment rate in the country and having lost about 43,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026, provincial leaders and business stakeholders are looking to agriculture as a key driver of economic recovery and job creation.

The issue dominated discussions at the inaugural Africa Agricultural Indaba held at the International Convention Centre in KuGompo City this week, where government and industry leaders pushed for agriculture and agro-processing to play a far bigger role in reviving the struggling provincial economy.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey showed the Eastern Cape’s unemployment rate climbed to 44.6%, the highest in SA.

Addressing the Indaba on Wednesday, premier Oscar Mabuyane said the province’s worsening economic situation required “bold and urgent action”.

“These are not merely statistics. They represent families under pressure, communities losing hope, and young people searching for opportunity,” Mabuyane said.

“This is precisely why we identified agriculture as a growth frontier for our economic recovery and growth.”

He said the province continued to underutilise its agricultural potential despite having fertile land, water resources and established farming communities.

“In agriculture, we see untapped potential, we see opportunities for production, jobs and exports,” he said.

The three-day indaba brought together government departments, organised business, emerging farmers and agricultural experts to discuss ways of strengthening the farming sector in the province.

Border-Kei Business Chamber executive director and indaba convener Lizelle Maurice said the event was intended to move beyond discussions and focus on practical solutions to unemployment.

“We were recently announced as the province with the highest unemployment rate,” Maurice said.

“In the state of the nation address, our president mentioned that agriculture and agro-processing present huge opportunities for job creation.

“So, on that backdrop, we decided that since we have the land here in the Eastern Cape, let us discuss this opportunity that this land presents.

“We want resolutions out of this.”

Maurice said KuGompo City had been selected as the annual host city because of its recognition as an agricultural port.

“The Eastern Cape province is of such a nature that even Transnet in their national planning declared the Port of East London as an agricultural port,” she said.

“We are also the only port licensed for live exports.”

Mabuyane said the province had the capacity to increase agricultural production and reduce reliance on imported food.

“Our province has the capacity to significantly increase primary production, reduce dependence on external supply chains, and become a net contributor to food security in SA and beyond,” he said.

He highlighted ongoing irrigation revitalisation projects in Zanyokwe, Qamata, Tyhefu and Keiskammahoek, as well as grain production initiatives in the OR Tambo, Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and Amathole districts.

The premier also pointed to growth opportunities in wool, mohair, dairy, grain, poultry, aquaculture, cannabis and horticulture.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said her department was focusing on helping communal and smallholder farmers transition into commercial farming through improved support and infrastructure.

“Agriculture remains central to addressing both poverty and food insecurity, particularly in rural communities where livelihoods are directly linked to production,” Kontsiwe said.

She said improving market access and strengthening infrastructure would be key to unlocking growth in the sector.

The Eastern Cape remains SA’s leading citrus-producing province, with Addo, Patensie and Nqweba (Kirkwood) among its major production areas.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone

Daily Dispatch