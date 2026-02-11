Border Ladies to wear pink shorts in honour of the late Lusanda Dumke

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The late Lusanda Dumke on the charge for the Bulls Daisies.

In an effort to raise cancer awareness, Border Ladies will wear pink shorts in honour of the late Lusanda Dumke in their opening Women’s Super League clash against the Blue Bulls Daisies at Police Park on Saturday.

Dumke, who played on the flank, succumbed to a rare gastric cancer in December, aged 29.

She captained both the teams in her career, leading to multiple league titles.

She led Border to the 2021 and 2022 crowns before joining the Daisies in 2023.

Border Rugby Union general manager Mthunzi Hewu said they submitted the proposal to SA Rugby and had asked the family of Dumke for permission.

Both requests were granted at the start of the week, Hewu said on Tuesday night.

“Before the game starts we are planning for both captains to carry a banner that has the name of Lusanda Dumke. Then we will have a moment of silence,” he said.

The Daisies are yet to reveal their commemorative initiative for Dumke.

Echoing the words of Hewu, the union further said in a social media post: “She [Dumke] was diagnosed with cancer in the month of February, so this match calls us to pause, reflect and stand together.

“We are not only revealing the jersey, but we will also reveal a stand. A stand and a reminder that cancer is not selective; it touches our players, our families, our supporters and communities at large.”

The game at the venue will serve as a curtain raiser for the Eastern Cape Super 14 game between EL Police and Walter Sisulu Eagles.

It will be another Border attempt to get a win over the Bulls, who have won the competition for the past three seasons.

Since the Bulls turned professional in 2023, Border have struggled to crack the Pretoria outfit like they used to in previous years.

The recent head-to-head sees the Bulls up by four games to nil.

In all those wins, the margins have had a 30-plus point difference, with the two largest being a 67-0 result in March, 2025, and 71-8 win for the Bulls in June, 2023.

The East London team have lost their key players in recent years and have been forced to rebuild with players from their youth structures.

This season promises to be different for Bongani Nogilana and Nonkosi Sobandla’s charges.

Border have managed to keep the majority of their senior players, including their Springboks Aphiwe Ngwevu, Eloise Webb and Nombuyekezo Mdliki for the season.

In other matches during round one, the Sharks Women take on Western Province at DHL Stadium, the Eastern Province Queens visit the Lions at Ellis Park, and in Wellington, the Boland Dames play against the Cheetahs Queens.

The competition will take place across eight rounds, with the final scheduled for April 4.

Fans are urged to wear pink at Police Park for the Border Ladies game.

Entry fee is R20.

Daily Dispatch