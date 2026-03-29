Bulldogs losing streak continues as they capitulate again

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The Border Bulldogs’ poor run in the SA Cup continued when they again capitulated in the second half en route to a 31-14 loss to Leopards at Olen Park in Potchefstroom at the weekend.

The loss was their fourth in a row since the start of the competition, and it rang alarm bells about their level, with poor conditioning again rearing its head.

Rocked by a medical aid fiasco midweek when players threatened to boycott the match in protest against Border Rugby’s intention to double-deduct premiums in lieu of outstanding months, the team appeared to put the matter behind them when they matched the hosts’ strength for strength in the first half.

Though fielding a changed squad with captain Sibusiso Lali and mercurial fly-half Isiphe Mbini and some of the players missing, the Bulldogs fought hard against their equally struggling opponents.

They could have taken the lead in the third minute, but Mbini’s replacement, Mbasa Nkonki, missed the penalty.

The hosts made them pay when Jason Alexander crossed the line six minutes later, with Jandre Burger converting to take the lead.

Luvumo Makata replied with his own try, with Nkonki making amends by converting before Sinothando Tshontsyi scored the first of his three tries and Burger kicking it home.

The Bulldogs replied through Dillan Kromhout a minute before the break to tie the score at 14-14.

But just like they did against SWD Eagles when they capitulated after the interval, the Bulldogs were nowhere to be found when the match resumed.

Ntshontsyi continued with his ruthlessness when he scored two more tries, and Alexander secured his brace with Burger doing the honours to help the North West side to register their first win of the season and move away from the basement of the log.

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani could not be reached for comment, though the capitulation pointed to yet another poor conditioning which has blighted the team in previous matches.

The Bulldogs were hoping to end their losing streak against their fellow struggling foes, with more daunting matches lying ahead, starting with the next clash against the dangerous Arlink Pumas at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in two weeks.

Mhani, who had insisted that his team would fight to the bitter end regardless of the opposition, will have a week to prepare for the game as the competition will take a break this weekend before resuming on April 11.

The Pumas, whose game against the Cheetahs last weekend was abandoned due to inclement weather, were in action against the Valke at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday.

It was a poor weekend for the two provincial sides in the competition, as the EP Elephants also crashed to 52-19 against the Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein to leave them just two points above the Bulldogs in the log.

The Elephants are also winless in the competition, underlining the tough task the provincial neighbours are facing going into the break.

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