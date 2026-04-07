Bulldogs resume SA Cup campaign against Pumas at Sisa Dukashe Stadium

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The Bulldogs in a training session ahead of the Pumas clash at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.

The Border Bulldogs resume their SA Cup campaign determined to banish their poor conditioning when they host Airlink Pumas on Saturday.

The match marks the second home clash for the embattled side, as they are still searching for their first win of the season after losing 57-22 to the SWD Eagles at the Hudson Park Stadium in KuGompo City.

While the match was preceded by confusion regarding the venue, with two others changed at the eleventh hour until they settled for the high school stadium, the Bulldogs will welcome the Pumas at the intimidating Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, hoping to be buoyed by the partisan crowd.

However, concerns still remain over the manner in which they have capitulated in previous matches, including the loss against the Eagles when they could not register a point in the second half.

The bad run continued again when they succumbed to fellow struggling side the Leopards in the second half, after holding the North West side to a 14-14 stalemate at the interval in Potchefstroom.

They eventually wilted to a 31-14 loss.

Coach Dumisani Mhani, who has sidestepped the debate about conditioning, admitted that the side had become a perennial 40-minute team.

“We need to stop being a first-half team if we are going to survive in this tournament,” he said.

Mhani is believed to have held a meeting with coach Kayleen Dreyer and general manager Mthunzi Hewu to address the issue.

Hewu refused to say the meeting focused on conditioning, insisting it was a regular review gathering after each match.

“We always hold meetings after each match to analyse them, so it is not correct to say this one focused solely on conditioning,” he said.

We have made significant steps towards laying a foundation including securing financial partners, which will address some of the challenges we facing — Border Rugby general manager Mthunzi Hewu

However, Mhani is believed to have identified the poor conditioning of the players as an Achilles heel that negatively affects team performance.

Hewu said the capitulation of the team after the break was due to a number of issues, including limited training and poor diet due to a lack of resources.

“Remember, we are dealing with players from club level here, and the situation of being semi-professional compared to other teams in the competition often exposes these challenges.

“We are in the process of stabilising ourselves since I took over seven months ago.

“We have made significant steps towards laying a foundation, including securing financial partners, which will address some of the challenges we are facing.”

Hewu said the venue conundrum was in the process of being sorted out, with the Sisa Dukushe Stadium set to host Bulldogs home games, while talks were ongoing to secure a permanent home venue.

Mhani welcomed the week’s break, saying it would help the players recover from some of the knocks sustained in previous matches.

The Bulldogs are expected to welcome captain Sibusiso Lali, who was absent in the Leopards’ loss due to a family bereavement.

The Pumas, who trounced Valke 42-36, are one of the three unbeaten teams in the competition, trailing log leaders Griquas and the Eagles by just three points, after their clash against the Cheetahs was declared a draw when it was called off due to inclement weather.

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