Mofu allays Fuzile preparation concerns after new appointment by World Boxing

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Andile Mofu has been roped in to boost Azinga Fuzile's technical team ahead of the highly anticipated Asanda Gingqi clash.

World-acclaimed amateur boxing trainer Andile Mofu has allayed concerns that his appointment by World Boxing as a member of the coaches commission could adversely affect preparations for Azinga Fuzile’s clash against Asanda Gingqi on Friday.

Fuzile and Gingqi will face off at Orient Theatre in KuGompo City in a bout serving as the latest instalment of the rivalry between Duncan Village and Mdantsane.

Ilitha-born Mofu, who was roped in as part of Fuzile’s technical team, was appointed by World Boxing this week as part of strengthening its footprint in the continent after it was given provisions to oversee amateur boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The body has seen its membership grow since it was given recognition by the International Olympic Committee in February 2015.

It got the nod after the International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended from supervising boxing at the 2016 Rio Olympics due to a series of allegations, before it was stripped at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games.

With boxing federations in Africa still affiliated with IBA, including the SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo), WB’s mobilisation is in overdrive by consolidating its commissions, including the coaching structure for which Mofu has been added as a member.

In a letter seen by Daily Dispatch, WB African president Solomon Desmond Kargbo said Mofu was added to the coaches’ commission due to his vast knowledge and expertise to develop boxing in the continent.

“Your expertise is considered an important asset in supporting the coaches’ commission, its mission and objectives,” it said.

Mofu is considered one of the top amateur boxing coaches in the world, having conducted sessions in various countries, including India.

Possessing a high-level coaching qualification, he was an IBA member of the coaches’ commission before resigning to concentrate on boxing development in rural areas around Qonce, where he opened Ace Mates Sports Academy, which has a strong boxing component.

Mofu was overjoyed with the appointment, which will see him criss-crossing the continent as WB is set to hold tournaments to serve as a qualifier for the LA Games.

“It gives me great pleasure to be given a platform to do what I am passionate about,” he said.

“This position is not a mere token but an affirmation to roll up our sleeves and get to work because LA Games are around the corner.”

Mofu has hit the ground running, having already been part of the meeting called by WB Africa to strategise on boxing development in the continent.

“We formed a strategic and development committee where each member was given a task to present development initiatives to the board.

“Much as I am part of the coaches’ commission, the board wants to draw from our expertise and experience to formulate a road map for African boxing, and as WB is still new, we need to focus on strengthening grassroots infrastructure by forming partnerships.”

Mofu said his appointment will not impact Fuzile’s preparations but instead boost the technical team.

“If anything, I think it (appointment) should serve as an inspiration to Azinga and the whole team,” he said.

Fuzile and Gingqi will come face-to-face at the pre-medical of the fight at Kennaway Hotel on Tuesday.

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