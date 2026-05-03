Away teams all victors in opening round of Super League

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Swallows and Old Boys clash during the Super League champs at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

All the visiting teams claimed wins in the opening round of the Border Super League at the weekend.

Old Boys, East London Police, Young Leopards, Komga United and University of Fort Hare Blues were the villains to the home teams.

Swallows and Old Boys produced the highest-scoring game of the weekend, with more than 70 points scored.

Old Boys sneaked in a 40-36 win at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in a thrilling game that was a curtain-raiser for the SA Cup game between the Border Bulldogs and Free State Cheetahs.

It was a case of new competition and the same winning formula for East London Police.

The recent Eastern Cape Super 14 champs engineered a 29-7 win over the Breakers in Komani.

Young Leopards in Sotho in Mooiplaas managed to come back to beat Moonlight 25-15 on Saturday.

Komga United pulled off the heist of the weekend when they beat Buffs 38-29 at Baysville High.

Fort Hare Blues overcame Fort Beaufort United 31-21 in KwaMaqoma.

The derby between the WSU All Blacks and the Eagles was postponed to a future date.

The game would have marked the Eagles’ first game in the Super League.

The Eagles went unbeaten to win the Premier League in 2025 and qualified for the Eastern Cape Super 14 as wildcards.

Though they did not make it past the group stages, a lot of positives would have been taken into their debut in the top league, which will likely now happen this weekend.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars pulled off a five-star debut in the second tier as they beat 2025’s runners-up, Berlin Tigers, 45-17 in Kwelera.

The Stars were promoted in 2025 from the First Division after winning the playoffs.

Lovedale pulled off a 34-15 victory over the Ncera Leopards in Ncera while Ocean Sweepers had a 38-13 win over Black Eagles.

Ngculu Zebras got in 28-19 over Busy Boys, while the Wallabies beat Africans 35-5.

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