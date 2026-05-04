Fule rejoices Hem’s loss ahead of SA featherweight title shot

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Bongani Fule, flanked here by manager Ace Mshumpela and trainer Mzolisi Yoyo, will challenge Lindelani Sibisi for the SA featherweight title on May 23.

Siyabulela Hem’s upset loss to unheralded Ardy Katompa a fortnight ago did not only shock the national boxing fraternity, but it was also celebrated in certain KuGompo City circles, especially at Luvuyo Tyamzashe’s gymnasium where Bongani Fule trains.

Hem quit on his stool at the end of the ninth round to hand the DR Congolese-born fighter a 10th-round stoppage victory in KuGompo City in a fight the Duncan Village boxer took as a stay-busy while waiting for the developments of his challenge to Lindile Sibisi’s SA featherweight title.

Hem was in a race with Fule to get the first shot at Sibisi’s trinket, with their jostling even catching Boxing SA in a confusion on who deserved the shot.

BSA boss Mandla Ntlanganiso felt Fule should get first preference owing to his mandatory spot, with Sibisi’s manager Colin Nathan agreeing with him.

But the BSA sanctioning committee ruled Hem should get the nod first due to his status as the SA junior featherweight title holder, based on the amended championship policy which stipulates that reigning champions supersede mandatory challengers.

After lengthy arguments which saw Hem missing his February 20 ring return, BSA appointed a tribunal which ruled in Fule’s favour, triggering Hem’s camp to pursue legal action.

However, Hem’s loss to Katompa has put paid to the legal recourse, freeing Fule to pursue his challenge to Sibisi, which was also initially scheduled for March 28 before the date was affected by the tribunal saga.

The fight has since been moved to May 23 at KuGompo City’s Jan Smuts Stadium as part of Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni’s farewell fight against Sanele Msimang.

But Fule’s manager Andile Mshumpela could not resist taking a dig at Hem’s camp after his loss.

“Listen, I do not rejoice when another boxer loses, but I was over the moon when Hem got beat by Katompa, not because I dislike him, but his camp needed to be taught a lesson in boxing regulations,” he said.

“His representative was arrogant at the tribunal, speaking as if everyone else were a fool who knew nothing about boxing.

“Remember Fule lost out on the opportunity to challenge Sibisi on March 28 because of Hem’s camp, so to say I am not happy with what has happened to him would be a lie.”

Hem’s camp has since intimated that he would move up a division, either to featherweight or junior lightweight, as his big frame is becoming impossible to squeeze into the junior featherweight limit.

Mshumpela said Fule had been itching to get a shot at Sibisi since November when he beat Jeff Magagane in controversial circumstances, which prompted Magagane’s camp to lodge a protest.

After reviewing the bout, BSA’s independent judges scored it a draw, freeing Fule to chase Sibisi’s title.

Mshumpela promised Fule would return the belt to KuGompo City, where Sibisi took it with a 10th-round knockout of Nxarhuni’s Zolisa Batyi in May 2025.

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