Mixed fortunes for KuGompo City boxers against Namibians

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KuGompo City boxers Landile Ngxeke and Zolisa Batyi experienced mixed fortunes against Namibian opposition in Namibia and Bizana on Saturday night.

Fighting for the first time since losing an IBF bantamweight title clash against Mexican Jose Salas Reyes in December, Ngxeke was eager to get back to action to kickstart his aspirations of getting a rematch against the Mexican.

The Sada-born boxer suffered a seventh-round stoppage loss in Mexico, with his camp complaining of a premature stoppage and promising him a return fight.

He first needed to get back to winning ways, however, with Namibian Jonas Matheus secured to fill such a purpose.

The Namibian had already lost to three SA boxers — Gideon Buthelezi, Yanga Sigqibo and Sikho Nqothole — and was a safe opponent to help Ngxeke’s mission.

After an indifferent start, Ngxeke found his rhythm and loosened up before forcing a seven-round stoppage to vault back to winning ways.

It will be interesting to see if the win will help get him the rematch against Reyes, though Matheus came to the fight through a poor run, having won just three of his last 10 bouts.

Batyi was not so lucky against Mateus Heita in his first bout outside the country.

Having last fought in December when he beat Awonke Tini, Batyi accepted the WBO Africa featherweight title offer against one of Namibia’s best boxers, whose only loss was at the hands of unbeaten American and WBC champion Bruce Carrington in an interim title challenge.

The difference in class and power was evident as Heita bullied Batyi around the ring, seemingly looking for a knockout.

Batyi, who is renowned for his bravery and never-say-die attitude, tried to match his foe punch for punch but realised it would be a futile exercise.

He resorted to using an assortment of tricks, including pivoting his adversary around to create some angles to neutralise his power.

Heita was relentless throughout the fight, with his punches threatening to end the fight, only for Batyi to return fire before slipping into a clinch.

Despite fighting in enemy territory, Batyi was fortunate he was not docked points for excessive holding in a bid to smother the Namibian’s power.

He managed to finish the fight on his feet, with one of the judges even scoring the fight 115-113 in his favour. This was not enough, with the other two scores, 118-110 and 117-112, in Heita’s favour.

It was a spirited display by the Nxarhuni boxer, who suffered his fourth loss and a draw in 16 bouts.

Batyi commended the Namibian’s power, saying it made him adopt a new strategy to finish the fight.

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