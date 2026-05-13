Fortuin wants historic credit in WBC title bout

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Boxing manager Loni Witbooi with his charge, Sharadene Fortuin, who will contest for the WBC international title on May 23.

Very few, if any, boxing historians know that Sharadene Fortuin was the first SA boxer to win the IBO female title, with even a horde of media publications giving that honour to Bernice Ferreira after beating Ellen Simwaka in Bizana last weekend.

However, KuGompo City boxer Fortuin, who hails from Seymour, was the first to achieve the feat when she beat Argentinian Maria Magdalena Rivera by split decision to win the IBO bantamweight belt at Mdantsane Indoor Centre in August 2015.

Fortuin never defended the belt due to contradicting reasons as she embarked on her international career while juggling between divisions to maintain activity.

Among the boxers she beat was Simwaka, a SA naturalised Malawian who got the offer to fight Ferreira for the IBO junior lightweight title at the eleventh hour.

Interestingly Ferreira is not viewed in a positive light by the Fortuin camp after she dethroned her stablemate Nozipho Bell for the SA junior lightweight title in controversial circumstances in November.

This is when tablets, some suspected to contain banned substances, were found in her possession before the fight, but she was not tested to prove if she used them.

While Fortuin’s historic world title moment flew under the radar, she has vowed not to fall to apathy again when she contests the WBC international female title against Zambian Alice Mbewe at Jan Smuts Stadium on May 23.

The fight will form part of the stacked “Last Sting of Wasp” farewell fight of Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni.

The occasion is fit enough to overshadow Fortuin’s other shot at history, as she will become the first SA female boxer to win the WBC international belt if she beats Mbewe.

“Sharadene stands on the verge of making history because as far as I can recall no SA female boxer has ever won the WBC International title,” said trainer Lonki Witbooi.

“I do not know what happened in her IBO title fight because I was not part of her camp then, but this time I will make sure that she gets her dues if she wins.”

Fortuin’s career has mirrored the apathy blanketing women’s boxing, blighted by inactivity with very few opportunities.

But after joining Ground Up Sports, which brought her back to Cape Town, where she beat Thema Zuma in December after more than two years of inactivity, Fortuin’s fortunes are set to change.

With just two losses and as many draws in 19 bouts, Fortuin still boasts one of the most impressive fight records in SA women’s boxing, which will put her in good stead if she wins the WBC B-Grade belt.

“We are hoping winning this belt will open several doors for her because her fight record is one of the best in women’s boxing,” said Witbooi.

“I can put my head on the block and say Sharadene will become a world champion again, and this time no one will forget about it.”

In Mbewe she will face one of the strongest boxers on the continent, coming from a country which often churns out tough women fighters.

With a face resembling a doll, Mbewe, who goes by the “Classic Doll” moniker, is enjoying a four-fight winning streak since her draw bout against Malawian Sakina Ibrahim, following her second loss against Tanzanian Zulfa Macho.

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