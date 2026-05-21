Young Leopards and Fort Hare Blues in do-or-die game in Super League

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Old Boys and Buffs in action at Baysville in KuGompo City this past Saturday. Picture: MARK ANDREWS/DAILY DISPATCH

It will be the battle of the unbeaten teams when the University of Fort Blues and Young Leopards clash in week four of the Border Super League at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni at the weekend.

One must fall on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently leading the log with 15 points after winning three of their opening matches with bonus points.

Sabelo Kolanisi’s team has the best offensive record and is leading in terms of points differential scored so far of 60.

They will face a powerhouse that is also not shy of racking up a plethora of tries. Their game against East London Police last week is a testament to that.

Amahobohobo took Super 14 champions Police to the cleaners, beating them 34-14, a huge margin in a game that was predicted to be tight.

The winner of that showdown will no doubt have an advantage going forward to the league.

Komga United, who are level with Blues on 15 points, will welcome Walter Sisulu All Blacks in Komga.

Marikana will have a chance to extend their wonderful run in the league.

But the All Blacks have picked up a habit of postponing their games due to other competition commitments.

It will be their first match of the league if they arrive in Komga.

EL Police will be eyeing a bounce-back to winning ways when they face the WSU Eagles in Mthatha.

The same as their institution counterparts, the Eagles have had some of the matches postponed and have only featured in one game.

Mdantsane’s Swallows will travel to the Sotho Fields and face Mooiplaas’s Moonlight.

Old Boys play Breakers at Nashua Park while Buffaloes make their way to KwaMaqoma to face FB United.

In the Premier League, Rising Stars are fixtured to play Ntlaza.

Stars from Kwelera, who are making their debut this season, will have a chance to stretch their unbeaten record.

They are currently at the top of the table with 15 points together with Lovedale College.

Lovedale will make a short trip from Qonce to Breidbach Field and face Africans in the hope of putting pressure on Stars.

Ocean Sweepers, who are yet to taste defeat as well, welcome Berlin Tigers at Zikwaba Fields.

Other matches will see United Brothers against the Wallabies at the Mzwini Location and Black Eagles versus Ngculu Zebraz at Mpongo Fields, while St Christophers High will be the venue for Ncera Leopards and Bussy Boys.

All matches will kick off at 3.30pm on Saturday.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch