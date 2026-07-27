Sigwela’s elimination in Glasgow dashes SA boxers’ medal hopes

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There was gloom in the SA boxing team after medal hope Masibulele Sigwela was eliminated at the Commonwealth Games.

Gloom engulfed the SA boxing team competing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after medal hope Masibulele Sigwela was eliminated, leaving the team with slim hopes of returning home with silverware.

The KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East) boxer, the lone Eastern Cape representative in the team, was upset by Zambian Mwengo Mwale in a 55kg bout in a split decision despite appearing to dominate the fight.

Sigwela, popularly known as Gusheshe, was aggressive throughout the bout and appeared to land many point-scoring punches on the Zambian, who fought on the backfoot with his guard at his waist.

Fighting from a southpaw stance, Sigwela, who won a bronze medal in the 57kg division at the IBA International Championships in Dubai in December, was forced to compete at bantamweight to fill the slot allocated for the Games.

His trainer, Siyabulela Makala, commended his charge’s performance and expressed disappointment that he was at the wrong end of the judges’ decision.

“Obviously, in my eyes I thought he won the fight because he was the one coming forward and throwing seemingly point-scoring punches, but I do not know how the bouts at the amateur level are scored,” he said.

“But the mere fact that two of the judges gave him the fight points to the confusion in how the bouts are scored, not that this does not happen in the professionals.

“Judges often see fights differently, so do we, but I still feel Gusheshe should have been declared the winner.”

The SA National Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) consoled Sigwela for the loss and backed him to do well in future international championships.

“Sigwela has a bright future ahead and has the potential to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games,” it said.

The four-member SA boxing team is now pinning its hopes on two fighters at the Games after Simamkele Damesi was eliminated by Ziggy Agathe of Mauritius due to an injury in their 65kg clash.

Thandolwethu Mathiba was scheduled to face Ruby White from England in a 51kg women’s clash on Monday night.

The fourth member of the team, Samumkelisiwe Ncube, is scheduled to compete later in the week.

At the 2022 Birmingham Games, the SA boxing team won two bronze medals through Duncan Village’s Simnikiwe Bongco and Phiwokuhle Mnguni.

The last time the Games were held in Glasgow in 2014, SA returned with a bronze medal, won by Thulani Mbenge at welterweight.

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