Police ready to empty the tank in Super 14 final for title No 5

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East London Police’s Tandile Magaqa in action during the Super 14 semifinal against the Grahamstown Brumbies at Police Park.

East London Police will go all out for a win in the Eastern Cape Super 14 final against Progress at Police Park on Saturday (3pm), says coach Onke Dubase.

They will leave nothing out on the field and will have emptied the tank when the final whistle sounds, he said.

Dubase knows there will be high pressure playing against a tough side like Progress. The Kariega team are defending champions and Eastern Province heavyweights.

In terms of the EP trophy tally of the competition, they have won three titles — just one behind fellow Kariega side Gardens.

“We don’t look too much at what the opposition is doing or what they have done in the past,” Dubase said. “We focus on ourselves, where we need to improve; the rest will take care of itself.

“Yes, they are unbeaten and playing good rugby — but so are we. The team has been working hard in training this week, touching up the areas we mostly need to execute in the game.

Police coach Onke Dubase. (SUPPLIED)

“There’s not much we have to change from what we have been doing the whole season because a lot in our playbook has been working for us.”

Police will be going for a fifth title in the provincial competition, after lifting the trophy in 2024.

Dubase, affectionately known as “Base”, was in that squad as a player. If he is to win it on Saturday, he will register himself in the charts of coaches and players who have won the trophy.

Playing the final at their home ground, Police Park, will give them extra motivation, he said. The venue is a fortress for Police, especially for the past three years. The loud cheers played a huge role in accelerating the team’s performance in their semifinal clash against Brumbies last week.

“The fans will definitely come out in numbers, but we will have to get the job done on the field and not be distracted by the occasion. There will be supporters from Kariega as well, coming to support Progress,” Dubase said.

“For Progress, it will be a matter of getting the balance right between the forwards and backs. Make no mistake, Police will come out with guns blazing on Saturday, but we will be up for the challenge.” — Shaun 'Trok' Oliver, Progress coach

The Kariega side are among the few teams that have come to Border and silenced the crowd. The most recent was in 2020, when they beat Mdantsane’s Swallows at the Buffalo City Stadium.

Their head coach, Shaun “Trok” Oliver, said it will be a tall order for them to replicate what happened in the final six years ago. But they are up to the task.

In the semifinals they already orchestrated a huge heartbreak for the Border fraternity, beating Young Leopards, who are one of the region’s strongest teams and were touted as favourites for the title.

Oliver believes the final will be won upfront. They will employ a similar blueprint as in their previous game.

“The Police team is based on a strong forward pack, and they pride themselves on their set piece,” Oliver said.

“For Progress, it will be a matter of getting the balance right between the forwards and backs. Make no mistake, Police will come out with guns blazing on Saturday, but we will be up for the challenge.” — Additional reporting by George Byron

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