Buoyed Bulldogs aim to exploit Boland’s bad run by winning in Wellington

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The Border Bulldogs travel to Wellington on Friday for the SA Cup clash against the Boland Cavaliers, buoyed by news that their nomadic life is set to come to an end.

The match at Boland Rugby Stadium on Saturday comes after the Bulldogs suffered their second-heaviest loss when they were trounced 95-4 by Arlink Pumas at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, where they were cheered by the lively crowd.

It was the first time the Bulldogs played their home game at the venue, having previously hosted SWD Eagles at Hudson Park High School grounds as they did not have a dedicated home venue.

However, the Buffalo City metro has announced that the team, including their bosses, the Border Rugby Union, would be allowed back at Buffalo City Stadium, which they left in 2018. With the stadium leased to Chippa Holdings, negotiations are under way to sign a memorandum of understanding that will afford the Bulldogs a venue to host matches and help the union get Test matches from SA Rugby.

However, the Bulldogs need to regroup after the chastening loss to the Pumas, with the away clash against the Cavaliers presenting yet another daunting task even though they will catch the Boland outfit when it’s going through a rough patch.

The Cavaliers lost their latest two matches, going down 33-24 to the Eagles a fortnight ago and to log leaders Suzuki Griquas 24-14 last weekend.

I think we will catch them when they are most dangerous after losing two games in a row. But no team is weak in the competition, so it would be stupid to take any team lightly — Dumisani Mhani, Bulldogs coach

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani refused to read anything in the Cavaliers’ form, instead describing them as even more dangerous as they will be gunning to return to winning ways.

“I think we will catch them when they are most dangerous after losing two games in a row,” he said. “But no team is weak in the competition, so it would be stupid to take any team lightly.”

Bulldogs remain the only team yet to win a match in the competition after five matches, with fellow strugglers Leopards and provincial neighbours EP Elephants having broken the jinx when the Elephants beat the Leopards 43-31 in Potchefstroom last weekend.

The Leopards ended their winless streak by beating Bulldogs 31-14, leaving the Border outfit rooted in the basement of the log. Though life has been tough for Mhani’s troops, his team will be boosted by the return of university players who participated in the recently concluded Varsity Shield.

“The mood in training was lifted by having university players back, and we need every little bit of motivation we can get,” he said.

One of the returnees is flyhalf Isiphe Mbini, who missed the matches against Leopards and Pumas due to Varsity Shield commitments, leaving the kicking duties to vice-captain Mbasa Nkonki.

Bulldogs will need to tighten their right wings, which were ruthlessly exposed by Pumas when they scored the majority of their 14 tries. They were also found wanting in line-outs, with Pumas out-jumping them before bullying them in rolling mauls to get over the try line.

Mhani said they had worked on several areas to correct silly mistakes.

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