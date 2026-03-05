Vilakazi unimpressed by Chippa’s ‘tiki-taka’ not leading to goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Abbubaker Mobara of Chippa United is challenged by Sekela Sithole of Marumo Gallants during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Chippa United and Marumo Gallants at Buffalo City Stadium, East London on 4 March 2026.

Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi has bemoaned his team’s inability to convert chunks of ball possession into a better shots-on-target ratio.

He made reference to their two recent Betway Premiership games against Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants played within five days of each other.

Chippa had a goalless draw against Arrows in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend, and then fell 3-1 to Gallants at the Buffalo City Stadium on Wednesday.

What stressed Vilakazi in both games was that his team dictated the tempo, but there was nothing to show for it in the points column, currently at 19, which they desperately need to boost to move from 13th place.

In the Arrows game, Chippa had 68% possession but had only two shots on target. Gallants also dished out similar statistics, with Chippa having 66% of the control with seven attempts.

“We had the very same stats. Keeping ball possession will always be there for us. But ball possession does not really win you games. You need to be very creative and need to be forceful in trying to make sure the scoring opportunities are created,” he said.

It was much better in the Gallants game when you compare it to Golden Arrows. We only had, I think, one or two on target in the Arrows game — but today we had a lot of opportunities — Chippa United head coach Vusi Vilakazi

“It was much better in the Gallants game when you compare it to Golden Arrows. We only had, I think, one or two on target in the Arrows game — but today we had a lot of opportunities.”

Another frustration in Vilakazi’s postmortem was the way they conceded the three goals to Gallants after having taken a 1-0 lead into half-time, courtesy of Kaketso Majadibodu. All Gallants’ goals resulted from errors of judgment in the defensive line.

The first of three was a communication lapse between goalkeeper Dumisani Msimbi and defender Abbubaker Mobara, which led to Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo pouncing on a mis-pass at the back.

The others from Msindisi Ndlovu and Mohamed Doumbia were purely on Gallants’ strategy to expose Chippa’s full-backs, who spent the majority of the last 45 minutes up the pitch.

Vilakazi felt his defence should have adjusted from their original plan. He said he can’t fault any of the players, as the mistakes were from loopholes in their blueprint, which includes building up from the back and having the full-backs as extra attacking options.

“I always say in the changing room after the halftime break, the score is zero regardless if we are leading,” he said.

”We lost concentration in crucial phases of the game individually. I can’t fault Msibi because that’s our game, that’s how we play. He always does that, and it comes out looking good on some days. But he was caught in a mistake. It’s fine.

“Also, [Malebogo] Modise, I think, for the second goal and also the third goal he could have done better, but you cannot fault him. Yes, individual mistakes — he could have done better, but we are a team.

“We should have supported him. We need to do better and make sure that in our next game we are spot on.”

Chippa’s next game is away to Magesi on March 13.

