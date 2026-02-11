Komani police seek help in identifying two bodies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A body was found with multiple injuries after a car accident on Ezibeleni Road.

Police are looking for the family of a man whose body has been stored at a state mortuary in Komani for more than six months.

The body was found with multiple injuries after a car accident on Ezibeleni Road next to the railway boomgate just before 8pm on July 19 2025.

“Police are looking for his relatives before a pauper’s burial decision can be taken by the state to bury the deceased,” police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“When he was found, police could not see any identification documents and there was no vehicle or anyone around the accident scene.

“He is of middle age, light in complexion and brown hair, middle height and slender build with a white beard.

“Investigation by police was done with no luck.”

Police appeal to the public to assist in the identification of the deceased and can contact the investigating officer, Sgt Bonga Keva of Komani SAPS, on 071-475-2168.

In another incident, a body was found floating in the river next to Komani Prison towards Hewu taxi rank at about 6.20pm on January 28 2026.

“The deceased might probably be in his 40s, a bit chubby and dark in complexion,” Mgolodela said.

“When he was discovered, he was slightly decomposed.

“The colour of his clothing items could not be recognised as his body was muddy.”

Anyone who lost a family member fitting the description should contact Sergeant Amin Qolo of Komani SAPS on 073-018-1002 or on 045-808-6019.

