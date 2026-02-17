Couple, among seven killed in Qonce crash, to be laid to rest in East London

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Business couple Platon and Anna Efstratiou, who died in last week’s crash that claimed seven lives on the N2 between Qonce and Peddie, will be buried in East London on Friday.

Peddie’s Fezeka Primary School principal Nana Niccolette Msutwana, 57, and four of her family members also lost their lives in the three-car pile-up.

The couple, aged 79 and 69, was reportedly involved in the management of SuperSpar Nick’s Foods in Qonce.

The Efstratiou family confirmed the funeral details in a social media post on Monday.

The service will be at 10.30 am at the St George Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church in East London.

“We warmly invite all who knew and loved them to join us as we come together to honour their beautiful lives and bid them farewell,” daughter Thea Efstratiou posted.

“Donations to the Greek Orthodox Church of St George in lieu of flowers.”

The family took to social media to mourn the tragic loss.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] the unimaginable became our reality. Our Papa and Mama, Platon and Anna, were involved in a fatal car accident,” daughter Andri Efstratiou posted on Thursday.

“Two incredibly special individuals who left a massive imprint on us all. A mom and dad to us, and parents to many.

“A world without them makes no sense, and the void is too great to describe.

“We thank everyone for supporting, loving and guiding us through this. We know the pain is great for all who knew and loved them.

“We love you to the moon and back, Mama and Papa — big stars in the sky watching over us now.”

Hellenic Community of East London & Districts also announced the tragic news on social media.

They described the couple as “beloved citizens of our community”.

“We pray for comfort from above and offer our sincere condolences to their children, Andri and Howard, Theano and George, and their grandchildren and to his entire family in South Africa and Cyprus.”

The memorial service for Msutwana and her family will be held at Ncuma Kondlo Sports Complex in Peddie on Wednesday.

