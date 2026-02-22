Suspect, 25, arrested for alleged rape at Eastern Cape college

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The rape suspect will appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

A suspect was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 19-year-old student at an Eastern Cape college.

The incident allegedly happened at King Sabata Dalindyebo’s Zimbane campus in Mthatha on Valentine’s Day.

The arrest comes after the teenager cried out for help in an emotional Facebook post.

“On Sunday, police arrested a 25-year-old suspect for rape following an incident that allegedly occurred in one of the TVET colleges in Mthatha on Saturday February 14,” Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said.

“It is alleged that a 19-year-old female student was drinking liquor with a group of other people in one of the students’ residence.

“It is believed that she passed out and later woke up with signs of possible sexual assault.

“Police have taken forensic samples from other persons of interest for investigation.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

The suspect is due to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

The college said it was committed to the fight against gender-based violence and femicide.

Daily Dispatch