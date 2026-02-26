Court hears how ‘heavily armed and highly dangerous’ massacre suspects were arrested

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state in the Lusiksiki massacre is bringing more witnesses, including a seasoned police detective with over 40 years of service, to testify trying to convince the judge that the confessions of the accused were made freely and voluntarily

The men wanted for the killing of 18 people in Lusikisiki were heavily armed and considered highly dangerous, prompting a nationwide police alert warning officers to approach them with extreme caution.

It later proved critical when members of the Port Shepstone K9 unit carried out an early-morning operation on October 16 2024, arresting Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga Hintsa and Onele “Fish” Jele at a rented house in the densely populated Mkholombe informal settlement.

Jele was later found not to be linked to the Lusikisiki mass shooting, but to a separate murder case in Flagstaff.

The Mthatha High Court, sitting in Lusikisiki, heard this week from Sergeant Zonwabele Mpofana, a former SAPS K9 member now based in Brazil, who testified via a video link about the arrests.

The operation followed the September 28 2024 attack in Ngoboza village, where gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles stormed two homesteads belonging to the Sinqina sisters, killing 18 people — including 15 women and a 13-year-old boy.

The victims had gathered to prepare for a traditional ceremony.

It was a tense operation. We knew we had to be careful, as the suspects were considered armed and dangerous — Sergeant Zonwabele Mpofana, former SAPS K9 member

Mpofana told the court police received a tip-off at about 5am on October 16 that two suspects were hiding in Mkholombe.

At about 5.30am, officers surrounded a two-roomed structure and entered, finding the suspects asleep.

“It was a tense operation. We knew we had to be careful, as the suspects were considered armed and dangerous,” Mpofana said.

“We were prepared. Things happened fast and simultaneously.

“We read them their rights and explained to them not individually but as a group as we were busy arresting them.

“We had to act fast. This place is densely populated and is an informal settlement.

“While we were making the arrests we had also to ensure our own safety.”

The three men were arrested wearing only underwear and transported to the police station in that state, an arrangement agreed upon with the defence.

“I am the one who arrested Hintsa,” Mpofana said.

No firearms were recovered. Mpofana said Hintsa told police their vehicle had been left in Kokstad.

Officers later drove Hintsa to Kokstad while Ndende remained in the holding cells.

Mpofana denied claims that the accused were assaulted, threatened or transported in a dog kennel.

“First of all, we do not go around in our operations carrying water.

“We carry guns and handcuffs, not water. We never pour water on anyone. We never beat or injured anyone.

“Also, we are police and we are issued with real guns, we carry real guns not toys.

“We have no toy guns. I never heard anyone making threats to the suspects.

“Also, dog kennels are for dogs, not for suspects. We never put anyone in the dog kennel.”

He also denied allegations that Ndende was threatened with being thrown off a bridge, saying Ndende was never taken to Kokstad.

Six accused face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The defence is challenging the admissibility of confessions by Ndende and Hintsa, alleging they were obtained under duress.

Another suspect, Songezo Vuma, confessed to both the Lusikisiki killings and the assassination of Gijana Vuma in a separate attack.

The trial continues.

