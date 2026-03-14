Qonce crash death toll rises to eight after victim succumbs to injuries

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Esethu Msutwana was laid to rest in Peddie on Saturday.

The death toll in a three-vehicle crash on the N2 between Peddie and Qonce in February has risen to eight, with the Msutwana family losing a sixth member.

Esethu Msutwana, 30, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday after being in a coma for several weeks.

She is the daughter of the late principal of Fezeka Primary School in Peddie, Nana Niccolette Msutwana, 57.

The principal died with her husband Mthobeli Msutwana, 62, son Aphulele Msutwana, 24, grandson Oyintando, four, and daughter Ntomboxolo Mjekula, 32, in the accident.

A relative, who identified herself as Maka Oros, took to social media to mourn Esethu.

“I told myself I’m not gonna cry and sad about this loss,” she posted.

“Maybe God had other plans that you wouldn’t survive losing your parents, siblings and son.

“May you rest in peace, Maxaba.

“Your body has suffered a lot.”

Family spokesperson Dalubuhle Mfiki confirmed Esethu died on Wednesday and was laid to rest in Peddie on Saturday.

Couple Platon and Anna Efstratiou, owners of Superspar Nick’s Foods in Qonce, were also killed in the three-car pile-up. The couple were laid to rest in an emotional send-off in KuGompo City.

They were aged 79 and 69.

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