Escalating provincial debt puts municipalities under financial strain

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Eastern Cape government departments are placing a growing strain on already struggling municipalities, with unpaid rates and service charges now ballooning to about R1.6bn.

The debt — much of it older than 30 days — is undermining the ability of local councils to deliver basic services, with some municipalities forced to consider debt collection or even suspend services to government departments.

The figures were revealed in a report tabled by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko in the Bhisho legislature.

The province’s two metros, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay, are owed a combined R347m, while the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality in Mthatha carries the heaviest burden, with provincial departments owing it R266m.

Public works and infrastructure is the biggest defaulter, owing municipalities about R670m in property rates.

It is followed by the education department, which owes R197.7m, and the health department, which owes R164m.

The agriculture department owes just more than R67.5m.

Mvoko said one of the key drivers of the problem was departments shifting funds earmarked for municipal services to cover other priorities.

“The challenge remains that sector departments owing municipalities tend to shift from budgeted municipal services to other priorities, a process that the provincial treasury discourages,” he said.

He said the treasury had written to departments to stress the importance of complying with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which required that creditors be paid within 30 days.

“Letters were written to some sector departments to conscientise them of the importance of compliance with the PFMA that requires that creditors must be paid within 30 days after receipt of invoice,” Mvoko said.

He said the treasury was engaging departments through various forums, including the CFOs’ forum and the government debt forum, to address outstanding amounts and improve co-ordination.

Despite these interventions, the debt continues to grow, with more than R1.5bn outstanding for longer than the prescribed payment period.

Mvoko said some of the debt was being disputed, which was contributing to delays.

“The outstanding debt is being disputed by some departments due to incorrect bills and this results in delays in payment for municipal accounts,” he said.

Discrepancies also arose where payments had been made but not properly captured or reconciled by municipalities.

To manage the situation, the co-operative governance department had been mediating disputes, while municipalities had begun taking more assertive steps to recover the money owed to them.

“Some municipalities have handed over the municipal debt accounts to debt collectors,” Mvoko said.

“Municipalities have also started resorting to suspending services to certain departments.

“This process is in line with the credit control policies of municipalities.”

The growing debt burden is placing municipalities under increasing financial pressure at a time when many are already struggling with limited revenue and rising service delivery demands.

The Eastern Cape is facing a deepening economic crisis in a province that has already been hollowed out by weak governance, collapsing infrastructure, poor co-ordination and a steady erosion of investor confidence — Dr Vicky Knoetze, DA MPL

DA MPL Dr Vicky Knoetze said the situation exposed a contradiction within the provincial government.

“Premier Oscar Mabuyane cannot demand accountability from municipalities while failing to hold his own provincial departments accountable for R1.6bn in unpaid municipal rates and service charges,” she said.

Knoetze said the DA had approached the legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to summon accounting officers from defaulting departments.

“I have written to the chair of Scopa to request that the accounting officers be called to account for their failure to pay municipalities and to enforce compliance with the PFMA,” she said.

She warned that the financial strain on municipalities was directly affecting service delivery.

“By failing to pay for municipal services, provincial departments are contributing to the crisis, as these funds are used to deliver basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity and refuse removal,” she said.

Knoetze said the province was facing a deepening crisis driven by weak governance and poor co-ordination.

“The Eastern Cape is facing a deepening economic crisis in a province that has already been hollowed out by weak governance, collapsing infrastructure, poor co-ordination and a steady erosion of investor confidence,” she said.

She also criticised the lack of consequence management for noncompliant officials.

“The same government that warns municipalities against failure is allowing departments to ignore their legal obligation to pay accounts within 30 days,” she said.

South African Local Government Association provincial chair and OR Tambo district mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said the issue highlighted that many municipal challenges were not solely the fault of local government.

“We have always argued that defects in governance that are attributed to local government are not per se about local government, but other spheres as well,” he said.

He said unpaid government debt was affecting municipal revenue streams and contributing to unfunded budgets.

“For instance, the own revenue aspect of our income depends on what is owed by these departments, leading partly to unfunded budgets,” Ngqondwana said.

He called on the treasury to take stronger action.

“We believe that the treasury department should enforce payment by departments,” he said.

Co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams’ spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant, said the department was concerned about the escalating debt.

“The staggering debts not only make municipalities to be cash-strapped but make them unable to deliver services to communities,” he said.

He said municipalities were already under pressure due to limited funding and high levels of indigence.

“This is as municipalities only receive a meagre 9% of the national budget from the National Treasury, and the majority of South Africans live in indigent households and are unable to pay the rates and taxes,” Oliphant said.

He said the provincial cabinet committee on governance had made the issue a standing agenda item.

“This puts more financial strain on municipalities, but the provincial cabinet committee on governance has decided to make the matter a standing item on its agenda of each meeting it convenes,” he said.

With debt continuing to climb, municipalities are increasingly warning that unless payments are made, their ability to provide basic services will deteriorate further — with residents ultimately bearing the cost.

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