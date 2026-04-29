WATCH | School principal Plaatjies denied bail in Mbana murder case

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Disgraced school principal and pastor George Plaatjies has been denied bail for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his girlfriend, Zovuyo Mbana.

Mbana’s charred body was found on the side of the road about 30km outside KuGompo City after she went missing, having last been seen leaving her business premises in Southernwood.

Plaatjies was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder Mbana, her actual murder and defeating the ends of justice.

In refusing his release on bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court in KuGompo City on Wednesday, magistrate Luthando Screetch said he was satisfied Plaatjies was not a suitable candidate to be released on bail.

Plaatjies and his three co-accused will be back in the dock on June 3 after the case was postponed for further investigation.

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