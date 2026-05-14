Court hears how ‘slippery’ Lusikisiki massacre suspect was tracked down

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The trial of six men accused of carrying out the Lusikisiki massacre heard dramatic testimony this week about the arrest of the youngest accused, who was described in court as both “slippery” and widely feared.

Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 22, is standing trial alongside five co-accused in connection with the September 28 2024 mass shooting in Ngobozana village, Lusikisiki, in which 18 people were killed, including 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men.

Vuma also faces charges linked to the assassination of Alfred Nzo ANC regional leader Mncedisi Sncane Gijana, who was gunned down at his home in Lubhacweni village, KwaBhaca, on August 19 2024.

Sgt Lulama Falo, attached to the provincial serious and violent crimes investigative unit, testified in the Mthatha high court this week about how police finally tracked down and arrested Vuma after months on the run.

Falo said he received information at about 3.30pm on January 5 2025 that Vuma was in Bhisho and allegedly preparing to travel to Cape Town.

“I was on standby on that day when I received information that Songezo Vuma, who is popularly known as Mashiya, was in Bhisho going to Cape Town,” Falo testified on Wednesday.

“I followed up on the information. I saw him hitchhiking from Bhisho towards Qonce. I was driving a bakkie and followed the vehicle from a distance so they would not become suspicious.

“The vehicle drove to the bus station in Qonce, and I saw him alight and enter the waiting room.”

Falo told the court he called for backup and briefed two officers after locating Vuma inside the station.

“On their arrival, I briefed the officers and gave them a description of Songezo Vuma,” he said.

“We then tactically approached him. I showed Vuma my appointment card and informed him that I was arresting him on suspicion of involvement in the Lusikisiki massacre, where 18 people were brutally murdered at Ngobozana on 28 September 2024.

“He confirmed that he was Songezo Vuma, popularly known as Mashiya.”

According to Falo, Vuma co-operated during the arrest and was not found in possession of any firearms.

He was initially taken to the Qonce police station before being handed over to investigators.

The court previously heard that Vuma had escaped arrest during an operation in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, on October 16 2024, in which two of his co-accused were apprehended.

Police believe he later hid in Bhisho before his eventual capture while allegedly attempting to flee to the Western Cape.

The six accused are Vuma; alleged mastermind Mzukisi Ndamase, 46; Aphiwe Ndende, 25; Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45; Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31; and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36.

Together they face 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All have pleaded not guilty.

The 19th murder charge relates to the killing of Gijana.

The court previously heard that shortly after his arrest, Vuma made a confession implicating himself in both the massacre and Gijana’s killing.

Unlike some of his co-accused, Vuma did not allege police assault or coercion in relation to the confession.

However, despite pleading not guilty, Vuma stated in his plea explanation: “I did what I did because I was forced by Mzukisi Ndamase, who I was scared of and could not dare not take his instructions, as I knew how ruthless he is.”

Vuma’s defence lawyer, Velile Mgcotyelwa, told the court this week that Vuma himself had arranged for an informer to alert police to his whereabouts so he could be arrested.

Falo denied this version.

Despite being the youngest accused, Vuma has repeatedly been described in testimony as one of the group’s most feared members and as Ndamase’s second-in-command.

State witness Lonwabo Abi previously testified that “Vuma had become Ndamase’s trusted right-hand man”.

However, relations between the two men have reportedly deteriorated since Vuma’s confession implicating Ndamase was admitted into evidence in February.

The massacre targeted the homesteads of sisters Mary Sinqina and Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu.

Vuma testified earlier that the attack was ordered by Ndamase, who believed the Sinqina family was responsible for the shooting and wounding of his brother, Bhongo Ndamase, on September 27 2024.

Ndamase, who was arrested in connection with the case while serving a life sentence for murder and robbery, allegedly also suspected the family of collaborating with a rival group known as the “Gqubeni Boys”.

Judge Richard Brooks has already ruled on the admissibility of five confessions — two from Ndende, two from Hintsa and one from Myekethe — as well as two “pointing out” statements made at crime scenes.

Falo also testified about transporting firearms, including three AK-47 assault rifles, in sealed evidence bags to the forensic laboratory in Gqeberha.

Forensic testing later linked the weapons to both the Lusikisiki massacre and Gijana’s assassination.

The trial continues.

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