Social media personality hailed for bringing support and dignity to disabled man

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Vulikhaya Zilindlovu and his friend Mkhanyiseli Mfutye, who had become an outcast in their village due to the condition he was born with.

Mqanduli-born social media personality Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, popularly known as Fish, has been nominated for the 2026 Daily Dispatch Local Heroes award after transforming the life of a young man with autism from his village.

Zilindlovu, 35, from KwaNtsishana village, has gained widespread attention for helping build a home for Mkhanyiseli Mfutye and his family, while also using social media to advocate for people living with disabilities.

Mfutye, who is a year younger than Zilindlovu, lived with his four siblings in a mud house with limited amenities.

According to his family, he also struggled with social isolation and was often excluded because of his condition.

Using his growing online following, Zilindlovu launched a campaign in 2025 to raise funds for a proper home for the family.

The campaign raised more than R150,000, resulting in the construction of a tiled and furnished house fitted with burglar bars, furniture and a television set.

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But for Zilindlovu, the project went beyond building a house.

He said his compassion for people living with disabilities started in childhood.

“My mother, Nosapho Zilindlovu, recently reminded me that I have always loved people, especially those living with disabilities,” he said.

“My mother says whenever we went to church, I would cry when I saw someone living with a disability.

“If I was given meat at church, I would go and share it with them.

“Even at home, I am told I always gravitated towards people living with disabilities.”

Mqanduli-born Vulikhaya Zilindlovu recently went viral after using social media to raise more than R150,000 to build a home for Mkhanyiseli Mfutye. (Supplied)

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Zilindlovu said he became increasingly concerned about Mfutye’s wellbeing.

He said Mfutye was fearful of people, struggled socially and often resisted attempts by family members to assist him with personal care.

“I decided to take matters into my own hands and tried to help him bathe, though at first he would fight back,” he said.

“But I could not just sit by and watch. I persisted and, when I started posting videos on social media, people warmed up to him and started donating clothes.

“His confidence has now grown in leaps and bounds. He is no longer the person who was scared of other people.”

Zilindlovu said the support Mfutye received online helped restore his dignity and confidence.

This year, the pair launched the Fish and Nja Foundation, which focuses on assisting vulnerable and underprivileged people.

Through the foundation, they have donated shoes to needy pupils and recently partnered with Home Depot Hardware to build another two-room home for a 13-year-old boy in Fort Malan near Willowvale.

Zilindlovu said he hoped the foundation would continue helping disadvantaged families across the region.

“When I see him smile, I get so proud. It was never about impressing people, otherwise I would have given up by now,” he said.

Mfutye’s older sister, Nombuyiselo, 44, said the family remained deeply grateful to South Africans who supported the campaign.

“God used Fish to completely change my brother’s life for the better,” she said.

Before meeting Zilindlovu, she said, her brother often wandered away from home and struggled emotionally.

Sizwe Kupelo Foundation patron Sizwe Kupelo said Zilindlovu’s efforts represented the spirit of the Local Heroes awards.

“Fish has turned stones into bread,” Kupelo said.

“For years Mfutye, also known as Nja on social media, lived in difficult circumstances with very little support or care.

“Fish took it upon himself to change that. He provided clothing, support and dignity under very difficult circumstances.”

Kupelo said the campaign demonstrated the power of compassion and public awareness.

“The response from ordinary South Africans was overwhelming,” he said.

“Today, the family has a proper home and a renewed sense of dignity and hope.

“The story also highlights how people living with disabilities need care, understanding and support from society.”

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