Blue Bulls Daisies flex professional muscles in 100-point mauling of Border Ladies

Border Ladies lock Zethu Gcaza runs at the Blue Bulls Daisies' defence in their Women's Super League game at Police Park in East London on Saturday.

February 14 is widely accepted as a day of love, but there was precious little endearment shown by the Blue Bulls Daisies as they ensured the Border Ladies suffered their darkest day in their rugby history.

Valentine’s Day was more of a bloodbath as the Border Ladies team were consigned to their biggest-ever margin loss and first 100-point defeat.

The six-time champions had never been beaten by an 80-plus margin since the inception of the top-flight women’s competition in the early 2000s.

Fans were left stunned at Police Park in East London on Saturday afternoon when the Blue Bulls Daisies thumped their home team 100-0 in their Women’s Super League opener.

The difference between the Bulls being a professional outfit as compared to Border, who are semi-pro, was there for all to see and exposed throughout.

The Pretoria side dominated everything from the scrums to the line-outs, open play, rucks and rolling mauls.

After 40 minutes, the Daisies had already passed the 50-point mark rattling up a 60-0 lead at halftime.

They added 40 points in the second half, bringing the tally of tries to 16 scored.

Thobile Msizazwe, Xolelwa Diliza, Vainah Ubisi, Shaunique Alexander, Zintle Mpupha dotted down twice each in the massacre.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg in action. Picture: (GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES)

The other five pointers came from Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Lebogang Ralebona, Azisa Mkiva, Jakkie Cilliers, Yandisa Nobanda and Sizophila Solontsi in a game that was used as a cancer awareness campaign and in honour of the late Lusanda Dumke, who played for both the teams.

Bulls Daisies head coach Zenay Jordaan said the win was key in giving her team momentum going deep into the tournament.

The Daisies are aiming to win the trophy for the fourth time in a row after turning professional in 2023.

“We have to stay humble. Yes, we can celebrate because we got the first win of the season, but there’s still a lot of work to be done.

“We were well prepared for the game against Border,” the former Springboks Women’s player said.

On the other side of the province there were ululations as the Eastern Province Queens beat the Golden Lions Women 32-12 at the Alberton Rugby Club grounds in Johannesburg.

By halftime, EP were already leading 17-7. The other 15 points came in the second half, which was one-way traffic.

The Queens’ tries came from Lukhanye Lolo, Julene Haas, Joanne Boesak and Lee-Jane Harris.

Siphenathi Yeko’s boot knocked over three conversions and two penalties.

Border’s next game is against the Boland Dames at Boland Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

They will face a Boland team on a high after beating Free State Women 36-5.

EP will travel to Bloemfontein to face Free State.