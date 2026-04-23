Dubase charged with mentoring Border young guns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Onke Dubase during his playing days with EL Police. The former Bulldogs star will coach Border U21.

Popular Eastern Cape rugby star Onke Dubase has been appointed as the new Border U21 head coach for the season.

Border Rugby president Zuko Badli said Dubase’s appointment comes as a result of his pivotal role as the assistant coach for the Border U21 team that clinched the SA U21 Shield.

“Onke’s consistent contribution to weekly technical reviews, alignment with the union’s monitoring and evaluation systems, and his close and strong working relationship with the previous head coach were key considerations,” Badli said.

Dubase, a former Border Bulldogs captain, said he was honoured to be entrusted with the role.

“It is certainly a step in the right direction and such a massive privilege for my family and me. Having been involved in last year’s team that won the shield means that not much will change. However, we will focus on growth, standards, mentality and quality coaching.

“⁠Border Rugby has been my home and has gotten me where I am today. To give Border Rugby a chance at rebirth, and that time is now. We need to instil belief in all spheres for these young men."

He has demonstrated commitment, professionalism, and technical growth within the programme. Onke has the willingness to go beyond his defined role in contributing to team performance — Zuko Badli, Border Rugby president

The 36-year-old has earned more than 100 caps during his playing time with Border Bulldogs. Furthermore, Dubase has a coaching resumé full of experience, as he has featured at several levels within Border Rugby.

He has been part of the coaching setups in the U16 Grant Khomo and U18 Craven Week teams. The former EL Police club head coach has also coached schools like Stirling High and Hudson Park High.

According to Badli, Dubase’s pedigree made him the most suitable candidate for the union.

“He has demonstrated commitment, professionalism, and technical growth within the programme. Onke has the willingness to go beyond his defined role in contributing to team performance.

“He has strong alignment with Border Rugby’s player development philosophy and SA Rugby pathways and has proven success at club level, including winning the Eastern Cape Super 14 competition.”

The union and Dubase have identified key objectives for the season, like defending the SA Rugby U21 Shield title.

The Border president said they will prioritise development under the “Border Syllabus”.

According to Badli, another objective set for the season is to strengthen the player development pipeline from schools and club rugby into the senior Bulldogs team and implement a unified Border Rugby playing framework.

“Dubase’s extensive playing and coaching background within Border Rugby makes his appointment particularly significant. His journey through the union at various levels positions him as a relatable mentor and role model for emerging players, reinforcing identity, continuity, and pride within the Border system.”

Badli emphasised that Dubase has his full backing as well as the union’s.

“From a leadership perspective, the union is confident Dubase has the capability to not only sustain recent success but also to elevate the programme.”

“His understanding of the Border Rugby ecosystem, combined with his commitment to development and performance excellence, places him in a strong position to build a competitive and sustainable U21 structure that contributes meaningfully to the senior team pipeline.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch