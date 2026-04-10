I was never coronated: ‘Igbo king’ apologises to AmaRharhabe kingdom

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Solomon Ogbonna Eziko has clarified that he is not a king and seeks no recognition.

“Igbo king” Solomon Ogbonna Eziko has apologised to the AmaRharhabe kingdom after his reported coronation sparked controversy and unrest in KuGompo City.

Eziko’s reported installation has come under fire from traditional leaders, political parties and community members.

As tempers flare, the Dispatch reported on Friday Nigeria is looking to repatriate those of its citizens who would like to leave SA amid rising fears of xenophobic violence linked to weeks of unrest, but cannot afford to return home, according to a notice issued by its Johannesburg consulate and confirmed by a senior diplomat.

“I wish to extend my sincere and unreserved apology to Kumkani Jonguxolo Sandile (Aaaaaa Vul’ulwandle!) of the AmaRharhabe Xhosa Kingdom for the Igbo cultural gathering of March 14 in KuGompo City," Eziko said in a statement on Friday.

“I further extend my sincere and unreserved apology to the traditional leadership of the Republic of South Africa, the community of KuGompo and the good people of South Africa at large.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to clear the air that I was never coronated as a king. I am not a king and would not purport to be one.

I was not crowned a king and do not seek recognition as such by the republic or its traditional institutions and leadership structures. — Solomon Ogbonna Eziko

“What took place on March 14 was my appointment as a senior elder of the Association of Igbo Chapter in Eastern Cape. This appointment did not confer any authority on me whatsoever to be a king, leader of a clan or chiefdom.

“I therefore state categorically that I remain one of the subjects of Kumkani Jonguxolo Sandile, our pre-eminent king of AmaRharhabe Xhosa Kingdom. I therefore take full responsibility for the concerns and misunderstanding that arose as a result of recent events in KuGompo City.”

Eziko said it was neither his intention nor that of those involved to undermine or disrespect the sovereignty of South Africa, its laws or its traditional leadership structures.

“I was not crowned a king and do not seek recognition as such by the republic or its traditional institutions and leadership structures. I do not seek nor hold any political, territorial, or traditional authority within the republic. I remain subject to, and respectful of, the laws, governance systems, and traditional institutions of the republic.

“At no point was there any intention to mislead, offend, undermine or challenge the sovereignty of the Republic or the integrity and dignity of its traditional leadership structures.

“I hold the highest respect for Kumkani Jonguxolo Sandile (Aaaaaa! Vul’ulwandle!) and the AmaRharhabe Xhosa Kingdom, as well as all traditional leaders across South Africa, and respectfully reiterate my commitment to honour and uphold the authority of South Africa’s traditional institutions and its constitutional governance."

Eziko said he fully supports ongoing engagements led by relevant South African authorities, Nigerian diplomatic missions in South Africa and other stakeholders to restore calm, promote understanding, “and ensure that such misunderstandings do not reoccur.

“With the recompense and genuine expression of remorsefulness from me, I hereby request that all stakeholders please accept my sincere apology.”

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