Nkosi explains about closed dockets found at his home

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Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at the Pretoria North magistrate's court for a continuation of his bail application.

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi told the court he was part of a team investigating cash-in-transit and violent crimes, which explained why he kept six closed dockets at his home.

Earlier this month, when police raided Nkosi’s home, they allegedly found the closed dockets relating to robberies and violent crimes, a stun grenade and more than R50,000 concealed in mattresses, leading to his arrest.

[Watch] Sgt Fannie Nkosi steps to the dock at the Pretoria North magistrate’s court where he is expected to apply for bail before magistrate Thandi Theledi. @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/p5FwM0XenG — The journalist (@Moloi_Herman1) April 13, 2026

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe previously told journalists that closed dockets are kept in a police station’s storage room and, once archived, they are not allowed to be in the possession of an investigating officer.

On Monday, Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria North magistrate’s court for his bail application. He denied the claim that he stole the dockets, stating he was a member of the task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to deal with heists and violent crimes.

“At the time when I was suspended [March 28], these dockets were in my possession and, as such, I did not steal them and I was not defeating the ends of justice,” he said.

He also told the court that he earns R16,500 a month, and pays a mortgage of R7,000 monthly. He said he is not a flight risk and is willing to pay bail of R10,000.

Nkosi was arrested after a raid that took place at his home on April 2 when police conducted a search and seizure warrant.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of explosives, three counts of failure to safeguard firearms, eight counts of failure to safeguard ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, failure to mount a stand-up safe as per the SABS 953-1/2, and theft.

Nkosi is alleged to be the middleman between deputy national police commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya and criminal cartels.

Sowetan