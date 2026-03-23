Third edition of Mpucuko show hailed as a knockout

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Aba Lona, right, knocks down her opponent, Sipati Ngcakasi, during the Best of the Best finals at the Mpucuko Sports Development provincial tournament held at the Orient Theatre on Saturday.

Mpucuko Sports Development director Ncedo Cecane hailed the third edition of the series as one of the best after scores of amateur boxers displayed exhilarating performance at KuGompo City’s Orient Theatre at the weekend.

More than 30 boxers converged at the iconic boxing venue to trade leather for the whole day on Saturday, with the event underlining the depth of talent in the province.

Boxers came from Joe Gqabi, Nelson Mandela Bay, Sarah Baartman and other districts to battle for supremacy after winning in the district tournaments.

The event marked the emergence of the new kid in the amateur boxing development block, Sarah Baartman, which has been punching above its weight, displacing districts renowned as dominant forces in the sport.

Two of the district’s boxers, Ayabonga Meko and Masibulele Sigwela, recently blazed the trail at international amateur tournaments in Dubai and Russia with resounding success.

Again, Sarah Baartman boxers dominated almost all the bouts as they romped to nine gold medals and a single silver, meaning they only lost one bout in the finals.

Buffalo City Metro came second with five gold and eight silver, followed by Amathole with five gold and one silver.

Nelson Mandela Bay settled for three gold and a silver. Chris Hani won a single gold and five silvers with Joe Gqabi claiming eight silvers.

Sarah Baartman also claimed the best male boxer of the tournament when Kuhle Futha took the accolade while the district’s Sivenathi Hobonga won the best female bout against Azonwabe Jafta from Joe Gqabi.

Cecane said the standard had improved drastically since the series punched off two years ago.

“When we started this project, we never anticipated that it would grow this much,” he said.

“We knew kids were hungry for activity but to see them use this series as a platform to polish their craft in their pursuit of a boxing dream has given us a tremendous feeling that we are doing a right thing.”

Cecane again pleaded with the corporate sector to invest in grassroots development to nurture young talent, emphasising the venture was also part of a community-building initiative.

We knew kids were hungry for activity but to see them use this series as a platform to polish their craft in their pursuit of a boxing dream has given us a tremendous feeling that we are doing a right thing. — Ncedo Cecane, Mpucuko Sports Development director

“We are grateful to those who are already on board and we are proud to walk this journey with them.

“I hope more could come to help us with requirements such as accommodation and meals.

“You could see the smiles of the young boxers when they were booked in hotels in KuGompo City because some had never received the experience, so to them it was a victory long before they got into the ring.”

The tournament featured an international bout for the first time when WSU student Inam Wayiza clashed with Irish boxer Joshua Badmus in the 63-67kg limit.

The bout marked the start of the partnership between Irish boxing club Holy Family and Mpucuko, which will see the Irish club sending its boxers to future Mpucuko tournaments.

Badmus won the bout together with the Ludumo Lamati belt when he forced a third-round stoppage.

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